Robert Lewis

ROBERT "BOB" LEWIS, 83, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.
He was born in St. Albans to the late Everett Franklin Lewis and Nellie Marie Ashworth Lewis. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Lewis.
Bob was the retired owner of Valley Auto Care and NAPA, St. Albans. He was a member of the Browns Creek Church of God, St. Albans. He was a founding member of the Homeland Gospel Choir.
He was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1958. He was very active in St. Albans Civic events like the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, etc. His hobbies were racing cars and Gospel Singing.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Wilma Cyrus Lewis; daughters, Robyn G. Lewis-Namey (Jeff) and Cathy Jo Lewis; sister, Judith Owens and the love of his life, grandchildren, Joseph Ross and Cyrus Ryleigh.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Dr. Larry McCallister and Pastor Larry McCallister, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Lewis Family Cemetery, Russell Road, St. Albans.The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston for all the love and care that you gave us during a difficult time.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Jude Memorial Giving, In Memory of Robert F. Lewis, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.