Thank you for Reading.

Robert Lewis
SYSTEM

ROBERT "BOB" LEWIS, 83, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.

He was born in St. Albans to the late Everett Franklin Lewis and Nellie Marie Ashworth Lewis. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Lewis.

Tags

Recommended for you