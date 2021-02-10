ROBERT LINCOLN AUXIER of Hendersonville, NC formerly of South Charleston and St Albans, WV went to his eternal home with Jesus Christ, January 20th, 2021, he was 95. He spent his last 11 years closely surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Verdon, NE December 6, 1925 and spent his teenage years in Paintsville, KY. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII on the USS Indiana. He married his first wife, Jewel Harmon in 1950 and had his only child, Jim Auxier in 1952. After losing his first love to Hodgkins Lymphoma he married Minerva Picklesimer in 1959 and moved to South Charleston.
Bob was as an industrial arts teacher at St Albans High School during the sixties and then a member of the Kanawha County Board of Education until his retirement in 1986. He was instrumental in the construction planning for Cross Lanes Christian School in Cross Lanes, WV.
Bob enjoyed his church choir, teaching Sunday school and serving as a deacon at Springhill Baptist and Cross Lanes Bible Church. He also volunteered at HospiceCare, Charleston, WV for many years. He was a member of Green Street Baptist Church in High Point, NC. His main passions were Jesus Christ and woodworking. He was finely skilled at producing family treasures from the simplest need to the intricate furniture piece.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Earl and Bess Auxier, his brothers; Roland Jean and Emery, sisters; Opal Johnson, Muriel Taylor, and Wanda Colvin and his wives; Jewel and Minerva.
He is survived by his brother; David. Dear nephew; Maurice Dean Taylor (Janet). Son; Jim Auxier (Melissa). Grandchildren; John Mark(Mindy), Julie, David Lincoln(Josie), and Caleb. Great grandchildren; Mason McDowell, Aubree and Samuel Auxier and many other much loved family and friends.
Great appreciation goes to Four Seasons Hospice, Flat Rock, NC and their staff, Dr Joseph Kovaz, RN Emily Sandor, Chaplain Michael Wermuth, and CNA Nikki Granere.
For the safety of all, a small memorial will be held graveside at Cunningham Memorial Park, St Albans, WV on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to your local hospice provider.