Robert Louis Giles

ROBERT "BOB" LOUIS GILES, 84, of Havelock, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, surrounded by his family.
His funeral will be held, Friday April 9, 2021 at 1 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, 1301 Fayette Pike W, Montgomery, WV 25136. Interment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, 9619 E DuPont Ave, London, WV 25126 with Military honors by the United States Marine Corp. Honor Guard, US Marine Corp. League, and American Legion Post 93. Visitation will be held prior to the service at O'Dell Funeral Home beginning at 12 p.m.
Bob was born to the late Ira Delbert and Rachel Louise Clark Giles in Whittaker, WV on January 21, 1937. He married the love of his life Peggy Sue Atkins on August 7, 1955. Bob joined the United States Marine Corps and retired as a Master Sergeant after 25 years of faithful and dedicated service. He was a decorated Vietnam War veteran earning the Navy Commendation Medal with V device for valor. He also earned the Air Medal with seven Strike/Flight awards, and the Combat Action Ribbon. After retiring from the Marine Corps he went to work with Sears Roebuck for 25 years. He developed many lifelong friendships with his co-workers.
One of his greatest blessings were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They would always bring a smile to his face and he loved them, as he would say, "Love you, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck!" His kind gestures to so many through the years will be remembered and his spirit will live on in the lives of his family.
Bob is survived by his son Terry Giles (Misty) of Vanceboro, NC; Sisters Wanda Smoot of the home, Sheila Igo (David) of Salisbury, NC, Patty Foster (Richard) of China Grove, NC, Christine Thomas of Leesburg, VA; Brothers Thomas "Tommy" Giles of Gallagher, WV, James "Jim" Giles (Lori) of Hansford, WV; Grandchildren Peter Lisowski (Shannon) of Los Angeles, CA, Ryan Lisowski (Alex) of Tananger, Norway, Krista Barbrey (Brandon) of Wilson, NC, Jennifer Lynn (Rodney) of Richlands, NC, Shawn Krull of Havelock, NC, Kyleigh Giles of Vanceboro, NC, 9 Great-grandchildren Sawyer Lisowski, Bailee Barbrey, Marin Lisowski, Zoey Lynn, Blythe Lisowski, Brynn Barbrey, Paxton Barbrey, Cormac Lisowski, Saoirse Lisowski.
He was preceded in Heaven by his beloved wife Peggy Sue Giles, his daughter Tammie Lynn Krull and younger brother Ira "Bud" Giles.
A special thanks to his sister Wanda for all she did for him and the family over the past six years. Also a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses at CarolinaEast Medical Center for the care and compassion shown during his recent stays.
Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.odellfuneralhome.com