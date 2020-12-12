ROBERT McDONALD LYNN, 75, of Elkview passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV.
Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He had a heart of gold and showed a Christ like spirit by doing anything for anyone. He loved making things in wood shop to give to others. Robert attended New Beginnings Nazarene Church in Pinch where he served the Lord anyway he could. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was proud of his service.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harry F. and Hallie Lynn, and brother; Frank Lynn.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Vada Lynn, sons; Robert Lynn of Florida, and step son Rick Ferrell (Sara) brother; Harry Lee Lynn along with grandchildren; Justin Ferrell (Erica), Tyler Ferrell, Dylan Ferrell, and Bobby Lynn.
Robert loved life but was taken early by the horrible Corona Virus. The family has requested in honor of Robert's life, and every other life taken this year by COVID-19 that everyone please wear masks, and wear them properly, please respect social distancing and follow all CDC guidelines.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Arbogast officiating. Burial will follow the service at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 1 - 2 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.