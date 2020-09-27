LESTER FRANKLIN LANHAM, 54 of Charleston passed Sunday September 20, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. Honoring Lester's wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services at this time. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Lanham family.
