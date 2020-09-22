Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROBERT M. CRUSE, 48, of Nitro, went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020. A memorial celebration of Robert's life will be held at Kingsway Christian Church, 5315 Koontz Drive, Cross Lanes, WV on Thursday at 2: pm and the family will receive friends from 12 to 2 pm at the church. Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Robert's family.