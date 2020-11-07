ROBERT M. WAGNER "MOE"
We mourn the loss of Robert M. Wagner "Moe" born October 12, 1947 of Jodie, WV and entered into rest October 28, 2020. Robert is preceded in death by his parents David and Edna Zackery Wagner; brothers Roger, David, Dale, Rick, Kenneth and Greg Wagner.
Robert is survived by his wife of 20 years Katherine Wagner; daughters Angie Wagner of Charleston, Christy Ramsey (John) of Paintsville, Ky.; son Jay Boles of Boomer; brother Mike Wagner (Tawee of California; sisters Frances Dotson of NC; Sue Mack (Mel) of PA. Seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; several nephews and nieces and a host of friends.
Robert loved to hunt and fish with his grandsons and two best friends John Groves of Pratt and Tuffy McGraw of Jodie.
Robert's life will be celebrated at a later date and time.
The Wagner family would like to thank O'Dell Funeral Home for taking care of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com