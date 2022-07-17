Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
ROBERT MARSHALL HYLBERT, 94, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
He was born on November 13, 1927, in Cainsburg, WV, a son of Elmer John Hylbert and Helen Virginia Simmons Hylbert.
He grew up in the town of Stark, WV. His father died in 1930. His mother was a teacher and worked as a seamstress. During the Depression, his mother and oldest brother took on a variety of jobs to make ends meet. The family moved to Jeffrey and then to Danville, WV, where he finished school.
He joined the Army while still in high school and immediately after his 18th birthday, served one year at the end of World War II. He attended most of the colleges in WV before graduating from West Virginia Tech in 1952 with a degree in Industrial Arts. He completed his Master's in Educational Administration at Marshall University in 1955, and further study at the University of Delaware in the 1960s.
In 1952, he began teaching math at Wharton Junior High, and discovered he enjoyed working in the field of education. After a few years as principal at Wharton Junior High, he was hired as the principal at Scott High School in Madison. On a job recruiting trip with a friend, he interviewed and was hired as the principal of Georgetown High School in 1962.
He moved into administration with the school district as an assistant to the superintendent in 1968 and held the position of director of business for many years. He retired from the Indian River School district in the late nineties and devoted many years of his retirement to golfing.
He was a man of great decency and firm principles, while still enjoying woodworking, hunting, and fishing, and generally having a good time. He took care of everyone in his family and led by example.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his two brothers, Phillip and Maurice; and his daughter, Laura.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beatrice Adkins Hylbert; three children, Mark (daughter-in-law, Maria), Dawn, and Matthew (daughter-in-law, Betty); six grandchildren, Erica, Patrick, Cheryl, Dawn, Evan, and Katherine; and six great-grandchildren, David, Jordyn, Stephen, Alex, Hendrix, and Sarah.
A celebration of his life is planned for a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown, Delaware. Online condolences may be sent at shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com.