ROBERT MARTIN HENSLEY, 88, of Hurricane, rejoined his beloved wife and entered the gates of Heaven on February 17, 2022, at the home of his son, Sam (Carol) Hensley, in New Jersey.
He was born on June 8, 1933, to Trinnel and Ella Muncey Hensley in Williamson, West Virginia. He was a devoted Christian, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Bob was a retired conductor and yard master at CSX Railroad and a veteran of the United States Army serving in Germany. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and also attended Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
Bob is survived by his sons, Daniel (Donna) Hensley and Samuel (Carol) Hensley; grandchildren, Raven (Craig) Hopson, Michele (Jeremy) Painter, Sarah (Greg) Lange, Andrew Hensley and Matthew Hensley; great-grandchildren, Anna and Leah Hopson and Lydia and Chloe Painter; and sister, Joyce Ward. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Elba, Ted, John Lee, Rudolph, and Sidney Hensley; and sister, Edith Williams.
A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 26, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview, WV with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will be at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes. Gathering of family and friends will be at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.