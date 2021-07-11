ROBERT McKINLEY GLENN, 82, of Frazier's Bottom passed away July 9, 2021 at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, following a short illness.
He was a retired road maintenance worker for the West Virginia Department of Highways and loved riding 4-wheelers.
Preceding him in death were his daughter, Wanda Glenn; parents, Andrew and Ruth Hughes Glenn; brothers, Lotus and Russell Glenn; and sister, Betty Taylor.
Surviving are his sons, Robert Glenn of Frazier's Bottom, Jeffery and Chuck Glenn both of St. Albans; brothers, George and John Glenn both of New Carlisle Ohio, David Glenn of Troy, Ohio; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
In keeping with Mr. Glenn's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.
