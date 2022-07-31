Thank you for Reading.

Robert Michael Manyik
ROBERT MICHAEL MANYIK passed away peacefully under Hospice care on July 17, 2022, at his home in Nashville, Tenn. Bob was 94.

He was the son of Michael and Louise (Habiger) Manyik. Robert was born in 1928 in San Francisco and raised in Berkeley, California. He received his BS degree in chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley followed by a PhD in organic chemistry with a minor in plant physiology from Duke University.

