ROBERT MICHAEL MANYIK passed away peacefully under Hospice care on July 17, 2022, at his home in Nashville, Tenn. Bob was 94.
He was the son of Michael and Louise (Habiger) Manyik. Robert was born in 1928 in San Francisco and raised in Berkeley, California. He received his BS degree in chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley followed by a PhD in organic chemistry with a minor in plant physiology from Duke University.
Bob met his future wife of 66 years, Joyce Burgess, while at Berkeley and were married while he attended Duke. After receiving his doctorate degree, Bob and Joyce moved to West Virginia where Bob started his successful career as a research scientist with the Union Carbide Corporation in South Charleston, WV. He was the author and inventor of more than 20 scientific publications and US patents. Upon retiring, Bob remained active in the scientific community through consulting with Union Carbide and teaching chemistry courses at West Virginia State and Marshall Universities. He was honored by the local section of the American Chemical Society with the 1997 ACS Kanawha Valley Section Scientific Award.
Bob and Joyce raised their two daughters, Catherine and Margery in St. Albans, WV where they lived for 57 years. Bob was active in the St. Albans community. He was involved in the St. Albans Garden Club, the St. Albans Little Theater, and the St. Albans Beautification Committee. In 1971, Bob served as Chair of the Beautification Committee. In 2010, Bob and Joyce moved to Nashville to live near their daughter Margie and her husband David.
In addition to his interests in chemistry, Bob was a life-long gardener and especially enjoyed his green house of camellias, fuchsias, and orchids. Classical music was another love - Bob and Joyce were regular attendees and active supporters of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Bob served on the Symphony board.
Travel was another passion of Bob's. He and Joyce travelled throughout the US and world many times…from Europe to Asia to Australia to South America to Africa… Bob and Joyce went everywhere.
Bob also found time to be an avid and accomplished badminton player, stamp collector, bread baker, and hiker.
Above all, Bob had an enthusiasm and curiosity about everything and lived his full life in wonder.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Catherine (Charles) Kresge of Midland, MI and Margery (David) Parsley of Nashville, TN, three grandchildren, Selena (Bryon) Kresge McCarthy of Perkasie, PA, Alexander (Sarah) Kresge of Misawa, Japan and Colin Kresge of Saginaw, MI and two great grandchildren Joscelyn and Brennen McCarthy. Bob was pre-deceased by his wife Joyce.
Those wishing to donate in Bob's name may consider Caris Healthcare (Hospice) Nashville or the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Charleston, WV.