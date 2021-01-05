ROBERT MICHAEL PULLEN, age 65, of Buckhannon, WV, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at The Madison Center in Morgantown, WV. Robert was born October 3, 1955 in Braxton County, WV, a son of the late Raymond Minter and Rachel Hyre Pullen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Pullen. He is survived by three sisters, Sandra Frame and husband James of Charleston, WV, Barbara Linger and husband David of Mooresville, NC and Debra Gooden and husband Tim of Buckhannon; one brother, Steven Pullen of WV; a dear aunt, Frieda Qualey of Las Vegas, Nevada; several special cousins and nieces and nephews. Robert had a very special family of friends. He loved dearly Sue Smith, Ona Strother, Clara Strother, Amanda Chenoweth and Isaac Sams. At his request no funeral service will be held. A Graveside service will be held at a later time. In honoring Robert's wishes he will be cremated. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.polingstclair.com. Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
