ROBERT (BOB) MILLER, 77 of Charleston, WV passed away unexpectedly May 6, 2022.
Bob was born August 20, 1944, in Washington, D.C. to Robert and Marie McInnis Miller and enjoyed his childhood in Alexandria, Virginia, in the community of Parkfairfax, before moving with his family to Germany, where his father began serving as a U.S. Diplomat.
Bob continued his education in Bad Godesberg, Germany; three years of high school at Notre Dame International School for Boys in Rome, Italy; graduated from Frankford High School, in Germany.
He graduated from Rutgers University in 1966; attended Infantry training school, Vietnamese Language School, and USA Military Intelligence School.
He served in the U.S. Army as a Captain in Military Intelligence as analyst and advisor to the South Vietnamese Army from 1967-1969. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service.
He bought a farm in Friar's Hill in Greenbrier County, and became a "hippie farmer", referred to at times as a "back- to-the- lander", along with becoming a taxi cab driver in New York City, and traveled extensively.
He received his J.D. from WVU College of Law in 1979, graduating as a member of Order of the Coif.
He had the honor and privilege to clerk for U.S. District Court Judge Charles H. Haden, II, and for Justice Darrell V. McGraw, Jr. of the WV Supreme Court of Appeals.
He worked with the U.S. Department of Interior; three different WV Legal Aid providers in the areas of
consumer and domestic law; and various WV State agencies, including Division of Labor, and Department of Highways, from 1997-2014 until his retirement.
While living in Lewisburg, WV, Bob met Janice Lynn Jenkins, who became his bride, July 23, 1988.
They have enjoyed their life together, worshiping together, running, hiking, camping, traveling, spending time with family and attending various music events.
Bob is a Christian; baptized as an infant, Confirmed at age 12 in the Roman Catholic Church; Received in the Episcopal Church, St. John's Charleston in 2001, where he served as usher, and Vestry and active with Outreach. He began attending Christ Church United Methodist in 2012 and continued until his death.
He was active with Habitat for Humanity and a supporter of Manna Meal.
Bob was an avid reader, and enjoyed the outdoors, walking, hiking, and photographing spring wild flowers. He appreciated the arts and almost all genres of music; wherever music was playing, that's where Bob wanted to be.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Marie Miller.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Janice Jenkins Miller of Charleston, WV.
Siblings include Jeffrey Miller (Linda P. ); Miranda Miller; Linda Miller Haines (John); Terrance Miller (Susan); Nephews, Greg Miller, Brandon Mosher (Angela) Nieces, Elizabeth Miller Festa (John), Kristy Compton, and numerous great nephews, nieces and cousins and in-laws.
Bob was truly a living example of how to live life, loving and accepting people just as they presented, never asking them to be anything different. He just loved; a rare quality in deed.
A memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be June 1, at 2 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, WV, with visitation from starting at 12:30 p.m.
Donations can be made to Christ Church United Methodist Assistance Ministry or Manna Meal of Charleston.