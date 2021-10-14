Robert N. Hutton III

ROBERT "BOB" N. HUTTON, III passed away quietly October 11, 2021. He had his Wife, Ruth, by his side. Bob was born March 8, 1927 to Annette Pierce Hutton and Robert N. Hutton, Jr in Nashville, TN. Shortly after the family moved to Gallatin, TN, where he grew up. He graduated from Gallatin High School in 1945 and joined the US Army Air Force in July 1945 and served in Italy and Germany. He was discharged as Corporal in February 1947.
He attended Georgia Institute of Technology and received a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering in 1951 and master's in Chemical Engineering in 1952 and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was employed by Union Carbide in Charleston, W.Va in 1952 and retired as Computer Consultant in 1985. He was then employed by West Virginia College of Graduate Studies as Associate Professor of Computer Science 1984 - 1996. He enjoyed school so much, he became a student at WV COGS 1998 - 2001 receiving an MA of Humanities (Modern Irish Literature) in 2001.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Kay Ann Hutton, and his son William Robert Hutton. He is survived by his wife of seventy-one years, Ruth Thompson Hutton, his son Douglas Hutton (Tona) of Madison, TN; his son, Thomas Hutton of Weyers Cave, VA; his grandson Chris (Mandy) Hutton of Columbus, OH; his granddaughter, Jessica Scott and great granddaughter, Macy Scott of Gallatin, TN and daughter-in-law, Judy Hutton of Ironton, OH.
Bob and Ruth and baby Kay moved to South Charleston from Atlanta when Bob began to work for Union Carbide and then moved to St. Albans in 1954 where he joined Highlawn Presbyterian Church. Bob served as choir director for 10 years and afterward, served as deacon, elder and treasurer for 12 years and was a delegate to the General Assembly.
Bob and Ruth had an active life participating in local plays and enjoying many bicycle vacations in many different states from Louisiana, Virginia, and Maine. They bought a farmhouse in Browns Creek and refurbished it doing much of the work themselves. After Bob retired (again), he and Ruth had wonderful trips abroad. Bob joined the Metro Band, the Gospel Brass Band and the Senior Moments Band playing his old baritone that his father bought him when Bob was eleven years old. He enjoyed several years with these wonderful musicians. Bob had played in bands most of his life through high school, the army and college. He was voted most versatile when he graduated from high school and indeed, he was.
The family wishes to express many thanks to the staff at Bellaire at Devonshire for the excellent care they gave to Bob and a SPECIAL thank you to Lisa Blankenship, who was his caretaker.
Time of Service is Friday, October 15th at 2 p.m., at Highlawn Presbyterian Church in St. Albans with visitation at 1 p.m., in same location. Pastor Nancy Didway will be officiating. Masks are suggested. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, you can donate to the Highlawn Presbyterian Church in St. Albans, W.Va.
