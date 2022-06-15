Robert Neil Harden Jun 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROBERT NEIL HARDEN, 93, of South Charleston, passed away at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Keller Robert Neil Harden Funeral Home Hubbard Hospice House Arrangement Dunbar Recommended for you Local Spotlight Ernest "Ernie" Rhodes Donna Jean Atkinson Blank Michael Maddox Blank Ernest “Ernie” Rhodes James “Little” Daugherty Blank Douglas Edward Hudson Donna Louise (Samms) Short Paul Wayne Simmons Archie Dale Skiles Keith Edward Bailey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort