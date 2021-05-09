ROBERT OWEN CAVENDER, 89, passed away peacefully with family by his side in Clearwater, FL on May 6, 2021. He was born March 2, 1932, the fifth of five children, in South Charleston to Ira Cavender and Ora (Miller) Cavender. In 1960, he married Beverly McCormick, with whom he shared 61 wonderful years. He was very family oriented and enjoyed fishing and hosting evenings of cards. He graduated from Nitro High School and Virginia Tech; was a US Army veteran; and he worked at Union Carbide for 29 years.
He was preceded in death by his sister Doris McCurdy and by his brothers Otis, John and Donald Cavender.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly of Largo FL; children Rob Cavender and his wife Susan of Largo, FL, and Greg Cavender and his wife Tammy of Excello, MO; by his granddaughter Sabrina Cavender of Maryland Heights, MO; and by many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in honor of his memory to Suncoast Hospice in St. Petersburg, FL. He would have said that in lieu of flowers to spend time with friends and loved ones and to cherish the time you have together.
There will be no memorial service; at his request he will be cremated and his ashes will be spread in places that he loved.