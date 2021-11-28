ROBERT P. WHEELER of Bluffton, SC passed away November 10, 2021 in Savannah, GA.
He was born October 2, 1927 at Blue Jay, Raleigh County, WV., a graduate of Shady Springs High School, in Daniels, WV. A veteran of World War II, serving in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater he was also a Graduate of Indiana Technical College, BSCE '52.
He was a Registered Professional Engineer in WV & Ohio, Member of Professional Engineering Society, Academy of Environmental Engineers, Rotary Club, Lions Club, Masonic Lodge and President of Wheeler Associates Inc. Consulting Engineers. He was a City Engineer of New Martinsville, WV and Parkersburg, WV., was a Manager of Burgess & Niple, Ltd., a Director of the Engineering Div. Public Service Comm., WV., Director of the Office of Environmental Health of WV and served as a DAE for FEMA for 12 years.
Survived by his wife of almost 69 years, Melva Jean Shelton Wheeler, formally of Beckley, WV, Son, LTC (Ret.) Richard L. Wheeler and wife, Kathy Barnes Wheeler of Gerrardstown, WV, Daughter, Teresa L. Wheeler Anthony and husband, Eric Anthony of Hilton Head, SC and three grandchildren, Kayla G. Anthony of Gainesville, FL, Eric Robert Anthony of Hilton Head, SC and Meredith F. Wheeler of Lakewood, CO.
There will be no services held. Inurnment at Beaufort National Cemetery at a future date. If you would like to remember Robert, donations may be made to American Heart Association or charity of choice.