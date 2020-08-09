Robert P. Williams

ROBERT P. "BOB" WILLIAMS, age 84, a resident of Naperville, IL, since 1987, formerly of Cumberland, MD, and Charleston, WV, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home. He was born November 20, 1935 in Cumberland, MD.
Beloved husband of Sharon Williams (nee Woker), whom he married August 16, 1975, father of Sandra L. (Will) Bale of Cross Lanes, WV, Teri Siweck (Doug) Evans of Waxhaw, NC, Captain Brett Siweck, USN of Pullman, WA, and the late Randall Scott Williams; grandfather of Shannon Hayne (Dale) Cooper and Eric S. Hayne, Casey A. Evans and Carly A. Evans; great-grandfather of Essie Cooper; son of the late Basil and Grace (nee Alderton) Williams; brother of James J. Williams, the late Leo B. (Janet) Williams and the late Golden E. Williams; brother-in-law of Edward (Joy) Woker, Jr. of Decatur, IL; uncle of Janet Lee Williams, Nina (Ryan) Mogged, Heather (Joe) Wood, and Nicole Campbell, Roger (Stacey) Williams, Shannon (Rhonda) Williams and Ryan (Jenna) Woker; cousin, great-uncle and friend of many.
Bob grew up in Cumberland, MD, was a 1954 graduate of Fort Hill High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957. He was employed for 31 years with United Parcel Service (UPS), retiring in 1995 as a Regional Manager.
Bob was member of American Legion Post 1168, Friendship, NY, Judd Kendall VFW Post #3873, Naperville, IL, Masonic Lodge #168, South Charleston, WV (Grand Mason) and Scottish Rite Valley of Charleston, Orient of West Virginia (32nd Degree) and Shriners International. Bob was also a member of National Rifle Association of America.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date.
Special thanks to Maria Constanzo, MD, Suzanne Wallace, APN, and the entire LVAD team at Edward Heart Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to: Cardiology Fund, c/o The Edward Foundation, 801 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 527-3954, www.edwardfoundation.org.
Arrangements by Friedrich - Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.