Robert Paul Kees

ROBERT PAUL "BOB" KEES, 68, of Cross Lanes, went home to be the Lord, Friday, December 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Nancy Ann Kees and his close friend, Gary Godomski.
Bob was a devoted Christian and had two great loves in life. He loved Jesus Christ and he loved his family. He was a member of Elk River Church of the Nazarene. He has a passion for preaching, teaching, and telling others about Jesus. Bob enjoyed being with grandchildren, playing golf, and was an avid WVU Mountaineer fan.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Kees; daughters, Kimberly (Robert) Spradling and Amanda Lacy; brothers, Mike (Kathy) Kees and Tim Kees; and grandchildren, Lindee, Wyatt, and Shelby Lacy.
A service will be 12 pm, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Elk River Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bret Layton, Pastor Randy Ledsome, and Pastor Mike Kees officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
