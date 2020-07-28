On Thursday, July 23, 2020, ROBERT (BOBBY, BOB) PAUL MAIER passed away at the age of 61. Bob was born on May 24, 1959 in Honolulu, HI. There will be no funeral services at this time. The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to either Little Victories Animal Shelter in Ona,WV or All City Pet Care in Sioux Falls, SD.
