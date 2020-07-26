ROBERT PELL JR., better known as "Pete" and "Papaw," passed away on July 23, 2020 at his home in Montgomery, WV. He was 92 years old and born on February 23, 1928 in Oakland, WV to Mary Elizabeth Dorsey and Robert Ollie Pell Sr. He grew up in Cannelton, WV until moving to Montgomery, WV for the remainder of his life.
Some of his greatest feats were being married to Edith June Lively for 70 years and working for Cannelton Coal Company for 42 years, something that made him beam when telling other people. He was a member of the Calvary Episcopal Church and Masonic Lodge of Charleston. Being a man of God, he often enjoyed singing songs like, "The Anchor Holds," which characterized his full and lengthy time on Earth.
He poured endless love into his family, and he is survived by wife Edith Pell; brother Gary Lynn Pell; children Robert Shannon Pell III, Kathy Lynn Pell, and Debbie Ann Pell; grandchildren Robert "Tony" Anthony Pell V, Esha June Pell, and Yusuf Adam Pell; nieces Nancy Byrnes, Mary-Lynn Pell, and Johna Pell; nephews Michael Mussetto, Gary Pell Jr., and Robert Jason Pell IV; great-grandchildren Nicholas & Hayden Pell; and daughter-in-law Razia Pell.
There is no public service at this time. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com