ROBERT PETRY SR 84, of Cabin Creek passed away January 7, 2021 at home.
He was a retired conductor for CSX Rail Road, a member of Witcher Baptist Church and loved fishing, camping and going to Spruce Knobb, West Virginia.
Preceding him in death were parents, Leff and Bertha Mae Short Petry; brothers, Leonard Petry and Chuck Petry; sisters, Madeline Saber, Virginia Mann, Lillian Hill and Lila McGhee.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Jean Petry; daughter, Vicky Lynn Hunter of Belle; sons, Robert Petry Jr. of Charleston, Kenneth Allen (Kristi) Petry of Torrington, Connecticut; sisters, Nina Belle Williams of North Carolina, Dorothy Mae Paul of South Carolina, Essie Harlow of Cabin Creek; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastor David Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.
The family wishes to thank Dave Baisden for all his help and support he showed the family as well as a special Thank You to Eva and Chris Hardman and Marilyn and George Wilson for being the best neighbors that anyone could ask for, and for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to Hospice Care in his name, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, West Virginia 25387.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service; although the family will accept fist bumps, but they would like everyone to refrain from close contact, like hand shakes and hugging.
