ROBERT PRESTON WALTON, of Cross Lanes, passed away just after Christmas. He was born the second son of Paul and Betty Walton, Jan. 3rd, 1959. He was a Dupont high school graduate of 1977. He was a retired member of Plumbers and Pipefitters L.U.625.
Preston served in the U.S. Army till his discharge in 1989 when he resumed his career in the pipe trades.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Richard Dale Walton. He is survived by his son, Nicholas Walton and grandchildren, Veida Mae Walton, Ace Dewayne Walton, Arleigh June Walton, Ollie Faye Walton,
sister, Nancy Sue Shaar, and brother, Paul Walton Jr.
The inurnment of his remains will be at Donel C. Kinard Veterans Cemetery on a date yet to be determined.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements.
