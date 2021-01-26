ROBERT R. DEARIEN, Jr. of St. Albans passed away 1-21-21 at home the home of his mother.
Capt. Bob was well known on the Kanawha River as the "go to man" for dock work.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert R. Dearien, Sr., his sister Vicki Jacobs, and wife Terri Bateman.
Bob is survived by his mother, Garnett Dearien of Dunbar; daughters, Jo Ann Neal, her husband Scott, and Amanda Sanders; brother in law, Greg Jacobs; and niece Kelsey Jacobs; three grandchildren and many friends.
There will be no services at this time. Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements