ROBERT REVEAL
In the winter of 1976, a 13 year old boy fell, unable to get up, crawled to a neighbors. From that day forward, he was in the fight of his life, a fight he kept at bay until January 26, 2021, when at the age of 57, he died. That man, our brother, so loved, never got to drive a car, could not remain in the work place, was plagued by epilepsy, and other illnesses.
Robert Lee Reveal, was the youngest child of R.A. and Delores Reveal, who preceded him in death. His mother, loved her youngest son, never leaving his side, willing him to live as he spent months at Charleston General Hospital, while doctors fought to save his life.
Throughout his life our family loved and cared for our brother. He loved us and we loved him. We often watched Discovery, the History channel, or his beloved sports together. Other times he played cards with neices and nephews, fussing that they "Cheated".
Robert is survived by his two sons, Robert Jr. and Garrett Reveal. He is also survived by his lady friend of 23 years, Lynn Murdock, of Cross Lanes.
We miss you, we carry you in our hearts forever and always. Your brothers, David and Mike of Cross Lanes, Chuck of Durham, North Carolina, and sister, Pat Moss of Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of West Virginia, by visiting https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate or calling, (304) 979-9496.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private Graveside Service for immediate family at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.