ROBERT (RICK) COON, of Charleston passed away on November 4, 2020 due to cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert (Bob) and Mary Ann Coon of Sissonville.
He is survived by his wife Marie Flowers, his son Rick Coon and grandson Austin Coon, his sister Connie Martin and his step-sons Eric and Bruce Flowers, and his step-grand-daughter Chloe Flowers.
Rick had worked in Law Enforcement in his early years and various jobs after leaving those positions.
Per Rick's request, his body has been donated to WVU School of Medicine.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to: Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387 in memory of Rick.