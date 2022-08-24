To Bobby
Someday we'll be together again, you and I.
What is above us will be below us.
Cushions of clouds will soften our step.
As we run through the fields of daisy and lilac.
Your legs will be strong to run and play.
My ears will be wide open to hear what you say.
We will run and talk and play and swim
So much togetherness - just you and I with Him.
Our Father in Heaven has never lost sight.
If we only believe Him, He will do what is right.
Leave the sinful world and all the lust.
Faith above all - in our Lord we will trust.
My son, I love you with all my heart.
And one day soon we will never part.
With our Savior, we will be without any fears.
The blood of Jesus will wash away our tears.
Love,
Daddy
ROBERT RILEY FIELDS, III, 78 of Nitro, went Home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2022.
When God called Bob Home, Bobby ran into his daddy's arms.
Bob's dad, Colonel Robert Riley Fields, II; mother, Audrey; brother, Randy; and his best friend, Jim Wygal were there to celebrate the reunion between a daddy and his son.
Bob was a 1962 graduate of Nitro High School and received a degree from West Virginia State College. He also attended the University of Kentucky studying the Kannada language, Indian history and culture, US history and World affairs.
He was off to South India serving in the American Peace Corp for two unforgettable years. Bob was drafted soon after returning from India. He fought in the Vietnam War as a Combat Engineer. He was awarded two commendation medals for Valor with Oak Leaf Clusters. After his discharge from the US Army, he graduated from WVU with a business degree. Bob then joined the Air National Guard and was part of the Panama Invasion. After joining the Air National Guard, he went to the NCO Academy. Bob got to see a lot of places as he traveled half way around the world.
Bob was a former member of the Nitro City Council, Supervisory Committee and Board of Directors at Peoples Federal Credit Union, the Board of Nitro Library, and was on the board of the Women's Choice Pregnancy Center for 25 years. Bob was one hundred percent pro-life. Bob's other accomplishments in life are to many to try and mention.
Bob was a member the Nitro Church of God and was on the church board. Most of all, he loved to serve the Lord. Bob was a living example of a Christian who truly had a "Servant's Heart". He would give anyone whatever they wanted that was within his power to give.
Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Linda; son, Jason Hicks and wife, Misti (who made his life complete). Sister, Rhonda Hall; brother, Rick Fields and wife, Nancy; two nieces and three nephews. Bob was extremely proud of his nephew, Jacob, for following his military path.
Jason, Misti, and I would like to thank everyone for the prayers, visits, and the food. A special thank you to my sisters, Gail Bailey, Party Wygal, Bev Clendenin, and especially to Diana McCormick, who held and stood beside me during Bob's Homegoing. Bob loved his dear friend and brother Harry Matheny, Pastor Dave McCormick, who was a friend, a brother, and his Pastor. Bob also loved his special sweethearts Mary Byrd and Joyce Garnes.
Bob never wanted to be recognized for all his accomplishments, he just wanted to be remembered as a "GOOD OL' BOY".
Donations in his memory can be made to Kanawha HsopiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536, Women's Choice Pregnancy Center, 504 Washington St W, Charleston, WV 25302 and Nitro Church of God, 1517 15th St, Nitro, WV 25143
It was Bob's wish to be cremated and there will be no services.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Bob's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com