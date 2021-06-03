ROBERT "ROBBY" GENE WENTZ, 63, of Campbells Creek, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 31, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
Robby was born on February 2, 1958, in Charleston, WV. He was a 1977 graduate of DuPont High School where he excelled in baseball. After working at McJunkin Corporation for many years, he eventually retired. Robby was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
Robby was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Janice and Jack Campbell; brothers, Jeff Wentz, Kenny Wayne Burgess and Jackie Campbell; sister, Kristie Campbell.
He is survived by his parents Bobby and Beulah Wentz; daughters, Cassidi Wentz and Amber Wentz Gunnoe (David). In addition to his parents and daughters, Robby is survived by sisters, Kay Wentz Goff (Terry) and Karen Burgess (Dale); brothers, Jerry Wentz (Patti) and Matt Wentz (Kelli); sister-in-law, Kim Wentz; six grandchildren. He will be leaving behind many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 6-8pm at Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, Malden. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 5th, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Campbell officiating. The burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Please be fully aware of the new CDC guidelines for wearing a mask when attending services. Unvaccinated persons must wear a mask and social distancing should still be observed by all.
The family would like to thank the Hubbard Hospice House for taking such wonderful care of Robby.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Hubbard Hospice House located at 1001 Curtis Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.