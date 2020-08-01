Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROBERT ROSS PATTERSON, 66, of Charleston, died July 30, 2020, at home following a brief illness. Cremation services are being provided by Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.