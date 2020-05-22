ROBERT ROYALL WESTFALL SR., 83, of Sandyville, passed away on May 20, 2020, at Jackson General Hospital in Ripley. The family will have a private graveside service at Independence Cemetery at a later date. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood is in charge of arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Friday, May 22, 2020
Absten, Ilona - 1 p.m., Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Allen, Jerry - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco.
Beard, Donovan - 12:30 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Cobb Jr., Earl - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Dean, Elmer - 1 p.m., Beaver Creek Cemetery.
Foster, Lawrence - 2:45 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Hackney, Gerald - 11 a.m., Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.
Harrison, Nadine - 2 p.m., Center Point Church, Liberty.
May, Ricky - 1 p.m., Hodam Cemetery, Spencer.
McHenry, Harlow - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.
Pauley, Anna - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Richardson, Tina - 1 p.m., Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.
Tenney, Betty - 2 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.
Wills, James - 10:30 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel, London.
Wolfe, Sarah - 2 p.m., Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, Man.
Wright, John - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.