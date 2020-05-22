Robert Royall Westfall Sr.

ROBERT ROYALL WESTFALL SR., 83, of Sandyville, passed away on May 20, 2020, at Jackson General Hospital in Ripley. The family will have a private graveside service at Independence Cemetery at a later date. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood is in charge of arrangements.

