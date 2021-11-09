Robert Scott Beckett Nov 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROBERT SCOTTBECKETT, 37, of Pigeon, died November 4, 2021. Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John H. Taylor Visitation Robert Scott Beckett Funeral Home Spencer Pigeon Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Linda P. Burrows Blank Robert Leon Burgess Donal "Don" Jeffrey Greene Lana May Giles T. Jean Stanley Pegram Blank Kathleen Riffle Sowards Donna Jean Vermillion Blank Billie Don Fore John Patrick Conlon Blank Curtiss Wayne “CW” Hairston Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 9, 2021 Daily Mail WV Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss