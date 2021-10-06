ROBERT SHANNON MULLIGAN, (BOB), 91, of Fayetteville, W.Va. passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 at Hilltop Nursing Center. He was born on April 20, 1930 in Cannelton, W. Va.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Sue Mulligan, his parents, William and Agnes Mulligan, brothers Patrick, Warren, Harold, John, William and James, as well as sisters Evelyn and Ruth.
He is survived by his sister Sally (William) Fish of Memphis, Tn., niece Jayne Ann Woods (Jay) and family in T.N., nephew Jerry Pat Mulligan (Nancy), nephew Richard Fish (Amy) and families, all of N.C., Nephew Frank Lemma and family of N.J., niece and caregiver Christy Bryant and nephew Pat Tygrett, of Fayetteville. In addition, he is survived by a great number of nieces and nephews. Bob had a great sense of humor, loved his church, his family and his military career. He was an eternal optimist and was an inspiration to all he met.
He was a retired Supervisor and General Foreman for Harewood mines. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 129, a lifetime Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite and Shriners. He was very proud of his status as an Eagle Scout.
He served in the US Army, was a veteran of the Korean War and was a faithful member of the Fayetteville United Methodist Church.
In keeping with Bobs wishes, a graveside service will be held on Friday, October 8, 11 a.m. at Huse Memorial Park with the Reverend Rick Crawford officiating. He will be transported to the gravesite by his nephew Josh Bryant. The service will include military Rites. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. While masks will not be required, those who wish to wear them may, and please observe Covid social distancing at the gravesite.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the Fayetteville United Methodist Church PO Box 87 Fayetteville, W.V. 25840.
