ROBERT SHINGLETON 85, of St. Albans entered his Heavenly home, Saturday, August 8, 2020. Bob was born March 25, 1935.
He was a retired Navy Veteran serving 22 years. His hobbies included making toys for Toys for Tots with Valley Woodworkers.
Surviving are his wife Bonnie Shingleton of St. Albans; daughters, Robin Moody of Arden, NC, Nena McCann (Tony) of York, SC, Lori Peters (David) of York, SC and J. Heather Jarrell (Mike) of St. Albans; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Dave McCormick officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with Military rights will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
You may visit Robert's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
