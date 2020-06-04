ROBERT SMITH CRAIG, 91, of Charleston, WV, died at home on April 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Craig Updike, of Buckhannon; his brother, Winfield Frederick Craig, of St. Albans; his sister, Mary Craig O'Dell, of Spencer; his son-in-law, Eric Sun Lum, of Waikele, HI; his close cousin-in-law, Evelyn Updike Ransom, of Towson, MD.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He is survived by his two daughters: Martha Craig-Hinchman, of Charleston, WV, and Anne Craig Lum, of Honolulu, HI; his son-in-law, Steven Henchmen; his two grandchildren: Craig Pringle Hinchman, and Andrea Hinchman Escue; his close nephew and wife, George and Ruth Updike of Teays Valley, WV; and his sister- in-law, Kay Craig, of St. Albans, WV.
Bob grew up in Reedy, WV, and graduated from Spencer High School as valedictorian. He attended Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, WV, where he was a business major, met his future wife Mary Ellen, and graduated as valedictorian. He served in Japan as an army court reporter at the Tokyo Stockade during the Korean Conflict. He married Mary Ellen Updike of Mill Creek, WV when he came back to the states, after sending her a letter of proposal and stating, "Let's combine scrapbooks." His career included teaching at George Washington High School in Danville, VA, and he was the business manager at Stratford College, also in Danville, VA. In 1954, he accepted the Business Manager position at Wesley College, also in Dover. While working there, he received his master's degree in business administration from the University of Delaware in 1960. In 1962, he and his family moved back to West Virginia, where he accepted a professorship, teaching accounting, typing, shorthand, and business communications at West Virginia Wesleyan College, in Buckhannon. He taught there for 27 years, and in the latter years, he began serious work on finishing the Updike genealogy book as a tribute to his late wife, who had begun this project 10 years before she passed away from cancer in 1976. In June 1986, he typed, finished, and published one of his greatest accomplishments: the Virginia Updyke-Updikes, the updated genealogy book that traced the Virginia Updikes back to descendants of the two Updyke brothers from Elburg, Holland, who settled in New Amsterdam, NY. His other big accomplishment was to stitch 50-some needlepoint projects, and a front-page feature article about him was published in the Charleston Gazette in 1999, showing pictures of him and his many needlepoint creations.
Bob also taught adult bible classes for fifteen years at Christ Church United Methodist as well as at Edgewood Summit Retirement Residence.
There will be no funeral, but a Celebration of Life service will be held in the future.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ Church United Methodist Assistance Ministry.