Robert Stephen Kiss

ROBERT "BOB" STEPHEN KISS, 63, of Charleston, formerly of Beckley, passed away on November 5, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
An attorney with the law firm Bowles Rice, LLP since 2003, Bob focused his legal practice on the areas of tax, estate planning, and commercial law. Prior to that, he was employed as an attorney with the Beckley law firm of Gorman Sheatsley & Company from 1982 to 2003.
Bob received his J.D. degree from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in 1982 and his B.A. Degree in Economics from The Ohio State University in 1979.
Bob was a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates for 18 years, where he served as House Finance Chairman from 1993 to 1996 and Speaker of the House from 1997 to 2006.Pursuant to his Legislative duties, he was involved in major economic and fiscal legislation that has made permanent and significant positive impacts for West Virginia.
From 2013 to 2016, Bob served as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Revenue as part of Governor Earl Ray Tomblin's administration. He provided oversight to key governmental revenue producing agencies in that capacity.
Bob was a devoted father and husband. If you knew Bob, you knew that his twin sons were the light of his life and he always put them before any professional or political responsibilities.
Bob was Catholic and a member of Saint Agnes Catholic Church in Charleston, WV.
Bob was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Matthew Joseph Kiss, Sr., and Catherine Elizabeth Schnarr. As a military family, Bob's family resided in many places during his youth. Bob moved to WV upon graduation from law school in 1982 and remained a proud West Virginian by choice for the remainder of his life.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Joe, and his niece Jordan Kiss. He is survived by his wife, Melinda Ashworth Kiss and their sons, Cameron Kiss and Carter Kiss, both at home. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Beth Heacock and her husband, Dr. Charles Heacock (Florida), his brothers Michael Kiss and his wife Sharon (Florida), Joseph Kiss and his wife Barbara (Texas), and Matthew Kiss (Florida), as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends and colleagues.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 8, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV
There will be a private family funeral mass at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Rev. Father Jose Manuel Escalante officiating. Entombment will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Harper Road, Beckley, WV, at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Deacon Harry Evans will be officiating and friends may visit from 2 p.m., until the service begins in the mausoleum chapel at the cemetery.
We respectfully ask that masks be worn while inside the funeral home and mausoleum chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Beckley Area Foundation, the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Catholic Charities of West Virginia, The Ohio State Foundation, the WVU Foundation, or the charity of your choice.
