It's with broken hearts that the family of ROBERT TANNER WHITE announces his passing on February 14, 2021, at the age of 37 years old after battling a long illness. Tanner was born on July 3, 1983, to parents William E. White and Debbie S. Bagby. He attended both South Charleston High School and Hurricane High School and previously worked at the Prestera Center at Pinecrest in Huntington, WV. He resided in Teays Valley, WV.
Although he faced many hardships throughout his life, he also experienced many joys. Always the charmer, Tanner was a handsome lady's man who won and broke the hearts of many. His tattoo addiction left him a walking piece of art reflecting his life, loves, struggles, and victories. He had a passion for motorcycles, hitting the road and traveling to Sturgis, Daytona Bike Week, and Myrtle Beach alongside his father. Some rides he even accomplished with his prosthetic leg! He also enjoyed going to concerts and rocking out to Disturbed, Tool, and the Deftones. Starbucks may see a decrease in profit without Tanner and his daily, sometimes multiple trips for his beloved Cinnamon Dolce coffee. The same goes for Sheetz with their cherry slushies, Panera, and the entire bacon industry, as he was a true aficionado. Tanner adored animals and recently became a "father" to his little French Bulldog, Mya whom he adored.
All who loved Tanner will never forget his charm, humor, and tenacity. No holiday or gathering will be the same without him as it feels like a piece is forever missing. We take comfort in knowing that he is no longer suffering and was able to give the gift of life through organ donation. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, friend, and hero.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Haley; grandmother, Betty McGraw; uncle, David White; and stepmother, Lorenelle White. He is survived by his mother, Debbie Bagby of St. Albans; father, William "Bill" White of Teays Valley; sister, Jaime Rinehart and brother-in-law, Trevor; brother, Andrew White and sister-in-law, Kayla; sister, Amber Myers; nieces and nephews, Parker Rinehart, Sophie Rinehart, Cordelia White, Tanner Rutter, Maddy Myers, and Luke Myers; stepfather, Bill Bagby; and stepmother, Rhonda White.
Due to COVID, a celebration of life ceremony is in the works and will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Tanner's memory to the ASPCA, local animal shelter, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.