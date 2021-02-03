ROBERT PATRICK TETER age 64 of West Deptford, NJ passed away on February 1, 2021.
Robert is predeceased by his parents, Robert Hubbard Teter and Elizabeth Laura (nee Patrick). He is survived by his wife Linda (nee Moncrief), his children, Jesse Teter of Huntington, WV and Laura Zimmerman (Cory) of Gloucester Twp., NJ. Robert is also survived by his sisters, Betsy Campbell and Anne Teter, both of Glassboro, NJ.
Cremation will be held privately. For more information or to leave a heartfelt condolence please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.