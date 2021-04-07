Thank you for Reading.

ROBERT THOMAS (TOMMY) BOLEN, JR., age 44, of Oak Hill, WV died on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Entombment will be at High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Oak Hill. Friends may call from 11:30 am until service time.

