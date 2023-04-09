Thank you for Reading.

Robert Thomas “Tom” Wood
ROBERT THOMAS "TOM" WOOD, 75, passed away peacefully with family by his side April 4, 2023, at his home in Winchester, Virginia.

Tom, as he was known to his friends, family and colleagues, was born November 16, 1947, in South Charleston, West Virginia, to the late June Downey Lasure. He was raised and attended school in the St. Albans area and was a 1966 graduate of St. Albans High School.

