ROBERT THOMAS (TOMMY) BOLEN, JR., age 44, of Oak Hill, WV died on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill. Entombment will be at High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Oak Hill. Friends may call from 11:30 am until service time.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
- WV Legislature sends governor bill that could eliminate school workers' raises
- Federal judge denies South Charleston company request for restraining order against Union Carbide
- Prep basketball, Tuesday's games: Notre Dame boys outlast Poca in 4 OTs
- The Food Guy: Digging these ‘Stacked’ shakes in St. Albans
- With income tax cuts in limbo, Senate has amendments pending that would restore cuts to Budget Bill
- Avant-garde publisher and Charleston native Giancarlo DiTrapano dead at 47
- Bill's Best ... beer for cutting grass
- WV Senate set to pass bill banning transgender 6-12, college students from women's teams
- Prep basketball: GW, Huntington set to tangle in MSAC boys finals
- Bill requiring utilities to keep 30-day coal supply under contract moves closer to passage