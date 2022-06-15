The world became brighter on June 30, 1993, the day that ROBERT TYLER FLEMING was born in Charleston, WV.
Our world grew dimmer on May 23, 2022, the day he left this world in Phuket, Thailand, at the age of 28.
Tyler was the first-born child of Robbie and the late Tawyana Lucas Fleming. He was the apple of his family's eyes.
Growing up, Tyler attended Overbrook Elementary and John Adams Middle School in Charleston before moving to Laurel, Maryland with his mom and sisters. He was an enthusiastic participant in the Chess Club, Boy Scouts, and Robotics Club. He was politically active, working on many election campaigns even before he was old enough to cast a ballot. He graduated from Atholton High School, Class of 2011. He also attended the University of Maryland, majoring in Engineering.
Tyler was exceptionally intelligent and knew something about almost everything. He could answer nearly every question on each episode of Jeopardy and engaged all he met with enthusiastic conversation on many subjects.
Parallel to his grandfathers before him, he was an entrepreneur and was fond of being his own boss. He flipped houses as co-owner of JVT Pipeline LLC, worked as a flood adjuster for FEMA, and drove for UBER in Washington D.C. He recounted many interesting situations and people he met while driving.
Tyler's favorite activity was traveling and exploring new countries and cultures. He traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. Particularly, he enjoyed Southeast Asia and Japan. His travels would last months before returning home to his family and friends.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Tawyana; grandparents, Nim and Mae Frye Adkins, Donald "Tiny" Lucas, and Bobby Fleming; also, Dorsal "Tuck" Lovejoy was like another grandfather. A special pet from his childhood, Link the Cat, preceded him in death as well.
Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Robbie; his granny, Kathleen Fleming; sisters, Maeleah (Austin) Grant and Amaelia Buck; niece, Kalani; Tammy Fleming Gore, his aunt who loved him as her own; special uncle and aunt, Fred and Rhoda Kirk; much-loved cousin, Traci Kalaskey; Marietta "NanNan" Lovejoy, who was like another grandmother; special friends, Vlad, Richard, and Justin, along with a host of family and friends from around the world.
A Celebration of Tyler's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville, WV, with Reverend Tony Vance officiating. The family will receive visitors from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Tyler will be lovingly laid to rest beside his PaPa Bob at the Mann's Cemetery in Harts, WV.
Sharing of memories along with food and fellowship to follow burial, at the home of his grandparents, 36 Fleming Drive Harts, West Virginia, where he resided.
Online condolences may be left at www.evans-funeral-home.com.
Services will be streamed on Facbook Live via Evans Funeral Home or www.facebook.com/evansfuneralhome.
Memorial contributions in memory of Tyler can be made to St Judes Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org which he had a passion for the mission of helping children.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.