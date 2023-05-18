ROBERT VANCE LANHAM TETER, 48, of Charleston, WV passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Rob is preceded in death by his biological father Robert Vance Lanham (former lead singer of the Esquires) and by his twin sister, Julie Diane Teter. He is survived by his parents Dr. Donald F. and C. Jean Teter; his sister Amy Teter; his brother-in-law Gabriel Reed; and the apple of his eye - his nephew Lanham Goins. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Rob was a 1993 graduate of George Washington High School. He attended Marshall University and then owned and operated the local college bar, Stumblers, located on 4th and 14th in Huntington. Rob then moved to Charlotte, NC where he was the Maintenance Manager for a large apartment complex. After returning to Charleston, Rob became the Office Manager of his sister's movement studio, Centered, and helped take care of his nephew, Lanham.
Rob will forever remain in our hearts as a loving, kind, loyal, and incredible son, brother, uncle, and friend. He had a boundless sense of humor and made everyone laugh wherever he went. He will be dearly missed by the many people who loved him.
A private, family-only, graveside service was held at Cunningham Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17 at 2:30 p.m. Please join the family for a celebration of life in Rob's honor on Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cafe Appalachia - located at 206 D Street in downtown South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to support Pollen8, Inc. (PO Box 8011, South Charleston, WV 25303).