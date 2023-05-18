Thank you for Reading.

Robert Vance Lanham Teter
ROBERT VANCE LANHAM TETER, 48, of Charleston, WV passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Rob is preceded in death by his biological father Robert Vance Lanham (former lead singer of the Esquires) and by his twin sister, Julie Diane Teter. He is survived by his parents Dr. Donald F. and C. Jean Teter; his sister Amy Teter; his brother-in-law Gabriel Reed; and the apple of his eye - his nephew Lanham Goins. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

