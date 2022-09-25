Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
ROBERT VERNON DIGMAN, PHD., age 92, of Philippi, WV, died Wednesday September 7, 2022, the son of the late Alice Melvina (Weekley) and Stark Luther Digman, he maintained close ties with Alderson Broaddus University of which he was an alumnus and where he served on the faculty and administration from 1965 until his retirement in 1996.
Robert is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jane (Bryant) Digman; his daughter, Rebecca A. (Steve) Hooman of Mars, PA; 3 sons, R. Michael (Sally) of Sebastian, FL; W. Steven of Marion, OH; and Alan (Stacie) of Charleston; 2 step-children, I. C. Bryant of Stonewood, WV. and E. Dawn Mugrage of Buckhannon, WV; 2 sisters - in law Charlene (Charles), and Charlene (Ronnie); 6 grandchildren plus others in the extended family; and a favorite cousin, Nancy Bartlett, of Grafton, WV; plus numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; 2 adult younger brothers, Charles and Grand River, OH and Ronnie, of Perry, OH; and his former wife, the mother of his children, Betty Jean (Bowles). One brother, Stark Eugene, died in infancy prior to Roberts's birth.
Born January 9, 1930 in Wendel, WV, Robert and his parents lived very near a coal mine. He attended public school in Taylor County, graduating from Flemington High School as the valedictorian of his 1947 class. In 1951, he earned a Bachelor of Science, Chemistry, with Magna Cum Laude honors at Alderson-Broaddus College where he was student body president for 2 years and played with Rex Pyles' outstanding basketball teams. Continuing his education at the University of Maine, he met the requirements for Master of Science, Chemistry awarded by Pennsylvania State University in 1963. The pursuit of a doctoral degree, PhD in Chemistry awarded by Pennsylvania State University in 1963 coincided with being a professor of chemistry at Marshall University, first as an assistant then associate.
He began his 35+ year career at Alderson-Broaddus College in 1965 as the Chairman, Division of Natural Sciences and Professor of Chemistry, soon adding Chairman of applied Sciences. Continuing up the ranks, he became the Academic Dean in 1982 before the Interim president in 1994-95. He maintained his standing as professor of Chemistry and routinely taught chemistry courses. During his leadership years at the college, he attended The Academic Institute of Academic Administrators at Carnegie-Mellon University receiving a certificate in 1981.
Upon retirement, he completed a course for real estate agents and learned much more about Barbour County while selling real estate.
His employment history includes graduate assistant in chemistry, University of Maine, Orono, ME; research assistant in petroleum chemistry at Penn State University; instructor of chemistry, A-B College (1954-56); and research assistant in petroleum chemistry, Penn State U. (1956-59). At Penn State he participant in the research of Merrell Fenske. He was published with Fenske and others in four publications.
As a Consultant-Evaluator for North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. Robert was a participant in twenty evaluation teams, serving as chair on eleven of these teams.
He was devoted to the education of students and improving the educational opportunities at Alderson-Broaddus College- now University. In 1971, he received the Student Award for Excellence in Teaching. In 2020, for his years of service, the University awarded him an honorary degree of Doctor of Education (EdD). There is no greater honor for a professor than the success of former students in their fields of study, especially chemistry and medicine-there were many.
Serving his community was a priority for Robert. He actively participated in the Philippi Kiwanis Club, the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, and other community activities. He maintained a long -term commitment on the Broaddus Hospital Board of Trustees as well as serving on the larger Davis Health System Board, Elkins, WV.
Continuing his devotion to science and another generation of students, Robert expressed his wish that his body be donated to science. The Human Gift Registry of West Virginia University accepted this gift, thus fulfilling his final wishes.
A service to honor his memory is planned for Saturday, October 22, 2022 10 a.m., Wilcox Chapel, A B University with Pastor Danny Franke officiating. Memorial Gifts may be made to Alderson Broaddus University with one option being the Digman Lecture Series and another the Faculty Development Fund.
Online condolences can be sent to the Digman family at www.bartlettfuneralhomewv.com Bartlett Funeral home is honored to serve the Digman Family.