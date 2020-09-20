ROBERT VINCENT COTELLESSE, age sixty-nine, died peacefully September 9, 2020 at Charleston Area Memorial Hospital in West Virginia with his beloved wife Tana at his side after bravely enduring a short but arduous encounter with cancer.
Robert is survived by his wife Tana, stepdaughter, Wendy, and step-grandchildren Brandon and Lexi, siblings David (Mimi), Suzan, and John (Susan) Cotellesse, Aunt Rose Milantoni and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Robert is pre-deceased by his parents Jeanne and Peter Cotellesse; paternal grandparents Vincenzo and Maria Cotellessa. Maternal grandparents Margaret and Arnold Vecchiato and Uncle Robert (Helen) Vecchiato.
A memorial celebration of Robert's life will be held in the future. Expressions of sympathy are greatly appreciated and can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements