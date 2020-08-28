Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROBERT W. "BOB" FORD, Sr., 89, of Ansted passed away Wednesday night, August 26, 2020 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley. Family requests no flowers; donations may be made to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Dr., Beckley, WV 25801. A private service will be held. Online condolences www.wallaceandwallacefh.com