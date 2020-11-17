Robert W. Gray

ROBERT W. (BILL) GRAY 85 of Cedar Grove passed away Friday, November 13, 2020
At Marmet Center after a short illness surrounded by his family.
He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. from 1953-1957.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence (Buck) and Freda Bess Gray; brother Carmen Gray; sister Becky Young.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mona (Nelson) Gray; daughters Tammy Gwinn (Pete), Jeannie Pennington (Jimmy); grandsons Jay Pennington (Vanessa), Jonathan Pennington and Charles Allen Tucker III; one great grandson Landyn Pennington; sisters Bernice (Sis) Herrald, Inez Martin; brother Clarence Gray; special friend John "Pete" Donahugh; all of his brothers in the Marine Corp. League and a host of other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be 1 pm, Wednesday, November 18th at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Pastor Roger Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow service at the cemetery. Walk thru visitation will be from 12 to 12:45.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and face coverings are required at the funeral home and at the cemetery. The family appreciates your cooperation.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Gray family.