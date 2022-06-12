Robert Wallace Summers Jun 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROBERT WALLACE SUMMERS 56, of Rand passed away June 7, 2022 at home following a short illness.He was a former roofer having worked for several area construction companies. He loved Nascar, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr. and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.Preceding him in death were his father, John R. Summers and a brother, Steven Summers.Surviving are his companion, Tammy Nichols; mother, Alana Summers and brother; John Summers both of Belle.In keeping with Roberts's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight James “Little” Daugherty Donna Louise (Samms) Short Blank Douglas Edward Hudson Paul Wayne Simmons Archie Dale Skiles Keith Edward Bailey Edith Augusta Minner McCormick Carol Lou Pettry Garlow Kimberly S. Chaney Richard Dale Garnes Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort