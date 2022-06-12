Thank you for Reading.

Robert Wallace Summers
ROBERT WALLACE SUMMERS 56, of Rand passed away June 7, 2022 at home following a short illness.

He was a former roofer having worked for several area construction companies. He loved Nascar, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr. and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Preceding him in death were his father, John R. Summers and a brother, Steven Summers.

Surviving are his companion, Tammy Nichols; mother, Alana Summers and brother; John Summers both of Belle.

In keeping with Roberts's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.

