Robert Walter Fields

ROBERT "BOB" WALTER FIELDS, 79, of Clendenin, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late Darrell Leslie and Mary Catherine Fields. Bob was retired from North Coast Energy with 25 years' service. Bob was a member of Ed's Fork Community Church of Clendenin. He was a devoted Christian and a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He lived life to the fullest. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Brenda Sue Fields. He is survived by Daughter; Kimberly "Kim" Lane Sweeney (Tom); Son, Robert "Robbie" Wade Fields (Judy); Sister, Myrna Ann Kelley all of Clendenin. Grandchildren; Rachel Lynn Riley (Bryan) of Flatwoods, Brittany Renee Casto (James Wills) of Sissonville, Amanda Lynn Daugherty (Kaine), Ashlee Nicole Fields (Adam Sergent) all of Clendenin. Great Grandchildren; Dixie Breann Smith of Sissonville, Raygan Nicole, Brayden Keith, and Brycen Thomas Riley all of Flatwoods, Jackson William Casto of Sissonville and Wade Brooks Daugherty of Clendenin. The family requests Covid-19 precautions be observed. Please mask and social distance. The visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Matics Funeral Home Inc. The funeral will immediately follow 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bobby Paintiff officiating. Burial will be in White Cemetery, Bomont. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.