ROBERT "WAYNE" BALLARD, 58, of Madison, West Virginia, left this world peacefully on November 6, 2021 with his wife and children by his side.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sandra; children, Brandon Ballard and Ashley Mullins (Matthew); his mother, Wanda Ballard; sister, Linda Fox (John); mother-in-law, Betty Dolin; brothers-in-law, Steve Dolin, Billy Dolin (Kathy), Brad Dolin (Tammy); nephews and nieces, Garan Baisden (Casey), Tiffany Cantley, Tyler Dolin (Mandy), and the light of his life, his granddaughter, Madelyn Mullins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bob" Ballard and father-in-law, Herbert "Tom" Dolin.
At the age of 18, Wayne began his successful career at Dominion Energy. After spending many years in the field, he achieved the job he was most proud of, Supervisor at Madison City Plant. During his 40 years of employment, he made life-long friends that he considered his family, volunteered as often as possible, and achieved many other goals such as Operations Manager, the position he held at the time of his retirement.
Wayne was part of a big, loving family who he cherished dearly. He never met a stranger and was never at a loss for words. He enjoyed camping and relaxing at his cabin, nights by the campfire, fishing, golfing, traveling, and building homes for the people he loved.
Above all things in life, he was a devout Christian and loved his work as an elder at the Rock Creek Church of Christ. He showed his strong love for the Lord by leading songs, teaching Bible classes, orchestrating Vacation Bible School and Campaign for Christ. He was a proud Christian and took every opportunity to share the gospel with others.
Wayne positively impacted many lives around the state of West Virginia and left his mark on everyone he met. He was truly a shining light to us all and will be dearly missed here on Earth.
The family extends their sincerest gratitude to Kanawha Hospice Care who delivered exceptional and compassionate care during the last few months.
Services will be held at Handley Funeral Home with Gary Durham officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 9 from 6-8 p.m.. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 10 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens.
Please wear a mask when attending the services and visitation. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.