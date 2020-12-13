Thank you for Reading.

Robert Wayne Schoolcraft
ROBERT WAYNE "PAW PAW" SCHOOLCRAFT, 76, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Monday December 7, 2020 at Hospice at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.

He was the son of the late Lloyd Braxton Schoolcraft and Audrey Schoolcraft. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Ellen Schoolcraft; sisters, Eloise Parker, Juanita Huffman, Rosetta King and Wilda Schoolcraft; and brother, Lloyd Schoolcraft Jr..

Wayne was a member of Falling Rock Gospel Tabernacle and Reamer Gospel Tabernacle for 52 years. He was a member of Roofers Local 185 and was also a pipeliner. He had a Bachelor's degree from WV State University in Psychology. While there he was in the Psi Chi Honor Society in Psychology and a member of the US Army ROTC.

He is survived by: wife, Phyllis Schoolcraft; daughter Debra Lynn Taylor and husband Stephen; son Michael Wayne Schoolcraft and wife Heather; sister, Pauline Dye; brothers, James and David Schoolcraft; grandchildren, Summer, Jonathan and Robbie; and great grandchild, Max.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday December 14, 2020 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday at Hawkins Cemetery Clendenin with Rev. Clarence Deel officiating. Jesus said, "verily I say unto thee, today shalt thou be with me in paradise. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com. Wayne said, "I'm done"