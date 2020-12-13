Robert Wayne Schoolcraft

ROBERT WAYNE "PAW PAW" SCHOOLCRAFT, 76, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Monday December 7, 2020 at Hospice at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.
He was the son of the late Lloyd Braxton Schoolcraft and Audrey Schoolcraft. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Ellen Schoolcraft; sisters, Eloise Parker, Juanita Huffman, Rosetta King and Wilda Schoolcraft; and brother, Lloyd Schoolcraft Jr..
Wayne was a member of Falling Rock Gospel Tabernacle and Reamer Gospel Tabernacle for 52 years. He was a member of Roofers Local 185 and was also a pipeliner. He had a Bachelor's degree from WV State University in Psychology. While there he was in the Psi Chi Honor Society in Psychology and a member of the US Army ROTC.
He is survived by: wife, Phyllis Schoolcraft; daughter Debra Lynn Taylor and husband Stephen; son Michael Wayne Schoolcraft and wife Heather; sister, Pauline Dye; brothers, James and David Schoolcraft; grandchildren, Summer, Jonathan and Robbie; and great grandchild, Max.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday December 14, 2020 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday at Hawkins Cemetery Clendenin with Rev. Clarence Deel officiating. Jesus said, "verily I say unto thee, today shalt thou be with me in paradise. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com. Wayne said, "I'm done"